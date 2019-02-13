Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor to serve two-match ban 

The shot-stopper will miss Rangers' next two matches after incident against Aberdeen.

Challenge: McGregor catches Ferguson on the shin. SNS

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor is to serve a two-match ban for serious foul play.

On Friday, the shot-stopper was hit with a Scottish FA notice of complaint for his challenge on Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

McGregor caught Ferguson on the shin as he smothered a through ball during the Light Blues' 4-2 win at Pittodrie.

The incident was put up for review by the governing body's compliance officer, with three former refs coming to a unanimous decision a red card offence could have been missed.

Rangers opted to contest the offer of a two-game suspension and the Scotland goalkeeper was present at Hampden on Wednesday to plead his case at a fast-track tribunal hearing.

Flashpoint: McGregor and Ferguson clash. SNS

However, his case was rejected and McGregor now misses Rangers' Premiership fixture against St Johnstone on Saturday and next week's Scottish Cup fifth round replay against Kilmarnock.



The incident was reviewed against the following criteria which the Scottish FA deem an act of serious foul play: "The level of excessive force used was very high; and/or there was malice used in making the challenge and/or that there was an intent to injure; and/or the level of endangerment of safety was very high; and/or significant injury occurred as a consequence of the challenge."

Speaking after the Aberdeen game, Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister disagreed the challenge was worthy of citing, insisting the 37-year-old was looking to protect himself as he surged out of his goal.

Asked whether McGregor should be punished, he said: "Not for me, I've seen it back.

"I just see Allan McGregor getting into a position to make the save and then he tucks himself up into a ball to prevent himself from being hurt."

Striker Alfredo Morelos will miss two Premiership matches - against St Johnstone and Hamilton - as he sees out a three-game suspension following his red card in the same Pittodrie contest.