Paul Heckingbottom set to become new Hibs head coach

Move: Heckingbottom enjoyed a successful spell in charge of Barnsley. Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Hibs are putting the finishing touches on a deal for Paul Heckingbottom to become the club's new head coach.

The ex-Barnsley and Leeds manager visited Hibs' training ground on Wednesday as discussions continued.

Heckingbottom's appointment would end the Easter Road's side's search for a successor to Neil Lennon after the Northern Irishman's departure last month.

Michael Appleton has also been closely linked to the post, but Heckingbottom has moved to the front of the queue over the last 24 hours.

The 41-year-old is looking to make his return to management after a short spell as head coach of Leeds last season.

Heckingbottom spent just four months in charge at Elland Road, losing his job at the end of the campaign having failed to push the Championship big-hitters into the race for promotion.

Previously, Heckingbottom made his name at Leeds' Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, whom he guided to promotion to England's second tier through the League One play-offs.