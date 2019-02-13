Rodgers: Celtic in best possible shape for Valencia test

Celtic manager reckons his side couldn't be in better form ahead of Valencia's visit.

Confident: Rodgers said his squad are at their top level. SNS

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers reckons his side couldn't be playing at a better level ahead of their Valencia test.

The Scottish champions host the La Liga big-hitters in Glasgow on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.

Rodgers revealed defender Kieran Tierney will miss the fixture after losing his fitness race, while midfielder Olivier Ntcham also misses out with a tight hamstring.

Despite the two notable absentees, the Celtic manager said his side are in a perfect place having scored 21 goals without reply so far in 2019.

He said: "We go into it at a really high level, in terms of how we have been playing and in terms of confidence.

"We couldn't have arrived into the game at a better moment."

Rodgers added: "We're ready for it, we're unfortunate to have injuries but the players that have come in have adapted really well.

"They have played a really important in this start to the second half of the season.

"We are at the best level we could be at in terms of the start we have made to the second part (of the season) and also to the level of our game."

Valencia have injury problems of their own and have made the trip to Scotland without a host of key players.

Spain striker Rodrigo and left-back Jose Gaya are amongst those ruled out for Marcelino but Rodgers still expects a tough test from a side with a strong European pedigree.

He continued: "They're a very good side, historically one of the big clubs in Spanish football.

"They play a 4-4-2 system but with good movement, they are a very fast team.

"We'll anticipate a really tough game but it is a wonderful challenge for us.

"We're playing against good teams but I reinforce to the players that we are also a good team.

"We are in this stage of the competition having got out of a really tough group so it should be an amazing evening with the atmosphere that will be generated.

"It's a big challenge but one we will embrace."