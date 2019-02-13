Rangers demand urgent review following McGregor ban

Rangers want the SFA's disciplinary system reviewed 'as a matter of extreme urgency'.

Ban: McGregor is to serve a two-match ban. SNS

Rangers have called for the Scottish Football Association to review their disciplinary system "as a matter of extreme urgency" after goalkeeper Allan McGregor was banned for two matches.

The Ibrox club contested the shot-stopper's citing for a challenge on Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson at a Hampden hearing on Wednesday.

McGregor's case was dismissed, with the 37-year-old now missing the Light Blues' next two games.

Last week, Rangers also failed to get Alfredo Morelos' red card from the same match at Pittodrie overturned, leaving the Colombian to serve a three-game suspension.

On McGregor's suspension, a club spokesperson said in a statement: "Rangers has no option other than to accept this decision.

"However, it is abundantly clear questions about the current disciplinary system, which we believe is flawed, must be posed.

"Rangers has been in dialogue with the Scottish FA on this topic for some time and would urge that the system is now thoroughly reviewed as a matter of extreme urgency."