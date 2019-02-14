SPFL defends use of artificial pitches after PFA petition

The league says pitches used by Premiership clubs are held to the highest standard by FIFA.

The future of artificial surfaces has been questioned. SNS Group

The Scottish Professional Football League has defended the use of artificial pitches in their competitions, saying that all surfaces are kept to the highest international standards.

Players union PFA Scotland had unveiled a petition from its members asking for plastic pitches to be banned from the Premiership, and a range of measures and checks to be introduced at lower levels of the game.

Players said the surfaces affected the quality of the game and there has also been a request for records to be kept, and research conducted, to discover the impact they have on injuries.

The league has responded by insisting that quality checks are in place and pointing out that artificial surfaces are common throughout world football.

An SPFL spokesperson said: "It's very important that we listen to the views of players. It's also important to note that every one of the artificial pitches used in the SPFL is independently inspected and certified by accredited FIFA experts to ensure it meets the very strict international quality and performance standards at the highest level set by FIFA.

"Artificial pitches in the Premiership are additionally subject to multiple random and unannounced match-day inspections by independent certified and accredited FIFA experts, throughout each season, to ensure they are properly maintained and that they meet the exacting FIFA Quality Pro performance standards.

"These inspections have demonstrated that with a high standard of care and maintenance, which has been consistently achieved by all of our Premiership clubs, that top-level artificial pitches can continue to meet the exacting performance standards set by FIFA.

"The SPFL is understood to be the first professional league across the world to introduce a system of random inspection against FIFA performance standards in its top division and it has been widely praised for the thoroughness of its system. This is the third season in which this system has been in operation.

"Whilst there will inevitably be ongoing debate on the relative merits of grass and artificial pitches, their use is approved by the SPFL and many other leagues and national associations all over the world and is sanctioned at all levels by the Laws of football.

"Ultimately, this is a matter for SPFL clubs, but we have had no approaches from any such club to change the current rules or arrangements.

"We look forward to further dialogue with PFA Scotland on this important issue."

Artificial pitches 'influence team selection'

Premiership managers have been having their say on the debate.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said: "In a top league in the country, it's much better if it's all grass. It goes without saying, if we're trying to sell the game.



"People see the game down in England and it's a big talking point. They find it strange because it doesn't exist down there in any of the top leagues.

"In terms of the players, they don't like playing on it. Simply, every player I speak to hates playing on the astro.

"I understand the financial reasons why certain clubs have got it but in general I feel the country would be much better off with grass pitches.

"But players are the most important people in football and they are really uncomfortable playing on it. If they want change, people have to listen."

Robinson admitted that the three artificial surfaces in the Premiership sometimes affected his team selection.

"We've got certain players who really struggle on the astro for three or four days afterwards so you have to make a conscious decision to take that chance to play them and maybe lose them for two weeks after," he said.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson prefers grass pitches. SNS Group

"We have boys who really struggle with their joints if we train on it when the weather's poor.

"We believe having a good playing surface encourages a better standard of football, is better for fans.

"Fans pay a lot of money to watch football and we believe that's the way to go."

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre was in charge at Queen of the South with the Championship side using a plastic pitch but he still feels that top-flight football should be played on grass.

"It's a different surface," he said. "I found it fine but I think at the top level then I don't think it should be allowed.

"That's my personal preference on it but I can understand clubs at the lower levels putting that in because of the revenue it brings.

"You can rent it out and it gives you a bit of extra money so I totally accept the reasons for it.

"At the top level, there's enough revenue to be had that it should be all grass pitches.

"My big gripe is that plastic pitches are all different. You look in our league, for instance. Kilmarnock's is totally different to Livingston's."