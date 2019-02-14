Kearney seeks spark for Saints season after wielding axe

Oran Kearney said his side would be "dead and buried" had he not overhauled his squad.

Oran Kearney said St Mirren would be "dead and buried" had he not wielded the axe in January but acknowledged his side are now in a race against time to find a spark for their season.

Last month, the former Coleraine boss overhauled his Saints squad in a bid to bring in the players he believed could save their season.

Twelve were jettisoned, with 11 new faces brought in.

So far a change in fortunes hasn't transpired, but Kearney is convinced it has left them in a better spot than upon his arrival.

He said: "We're just looking for that one result to act as a catalyst.

"I've been happy with the players work ethic and application.

"The mood around the place is as good as it could possibly be in relation to the journey we have been.

"Just look at what Motherwell have achieved in the last month. All of a sudden they have put a run of three or four results together and it's catapulted them into a different place in the league.

"We're still holding on and craving that if we can get one big result, one big performance that can become a turning point for us.

"But we're not sitting about hoping for that to happen - there's a huge urgency to try and make it happen.

"Obviously there's been a big turnaround in players. There's a settling-in period that goes with that which means there has to be a slight sense of patience.

"We know we have 13 games left and that we'll need our biggest haul of points yet this season to get out of the position we're in.

"But that gelling-in period has to happen instantly, we needed it yesterday."

Kearney's team remain three points adrift at the bottom of the table with 13 games left to claw their way to safety, starting against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman is remaining calm despite his team's perilous position.

"I'm not worried," he insisted. "There's no point worrying. I give every day 100 per cent and I've done that in the transfer window.



"It's been a savage amount of hours put into making sure we've got a chance of surviving because for me, if we had sat where we were with the group of players that we had, we'd already be dead and buried.

"Call it a gamble if you want but I think by making the changes we've given ourselves a fighting chance."