Oliver Burke leads the line for Celtic against Valencia

Brendan Rodgers has named his team to face Valencia in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Bow: Burke will make his European debut against Valencia. SNS

Oliver Burke will make his European debut for Celtic when the West Brom loanee leads the line against Valencia.

Burke has been given the nod by Brendan Rodgers for the first leg of the Europa League last-32 tie after making an impressive start to life with the Hoops.

The Scotland youth international will be supported by Ryan Christie, James Forrest and Scott Sinclair in attack.

Elsewhere, Scott Bain holds onto the goalkeeping jersey, while Emilio Izaguirre steps in at left-back after Kieran Tierney lost his race for fitness.

Borussia Dortmund loanee Jeremy Toljan joins Burke in making his first European appearance for Rodgers' side, starting at right back.

Dedryck Boyata and Jozo Simunovic are the preferred centre-back pairing, while playmaker Callum McGregor and captain Scott Brown take up their usual spots in the middle of the park.

Valencia starting XI

Valencia arrive in Glasgow without a host of key players but Marcelino has still managed to name a strong starting 11 for the Celtic Park fixture.

Experienced Argentine defender Ezequiel Garay will look to keep Burke and co quiet, while Geoffrey Kondogbia and Dani Parejo aim to control the middle of the park for the La Liga big-hitters.

Valencia take to the field without a recognised number nine, although Russian star Denis Cheryshev will pose a threat if he can rediscover his form from last summer's World Cup.