Celtic 0-2 Valencia: Ruthless visitors grab the advantage

Valencia struck either side of the break to leave Celtic with a mountain to climb.

Lead: Cherysev taps in the opener for Valencia. SNS

Valencia beat Celtic 2-0 in Glasgow to grab the advantage in the Europa League last 32 tie.

Denis Cherysev tapped in the opener before the break to make the visitors' domination count, with Rodrigo Sobrino then volleying home to leave Brendan Rodgers' men with a mountain to climb in Spain.

The Hoops came into the first leg fixture on a rich vein of form, having struck 21 times without reply at the start of 2019.

Rodgers' side made a bright start, during which appeals for a penalty when James Forrest hit the deck in the box were waved away.

But their La Liga opponents grew into the contest and began to take control as the first half progressed.

The visitors dominated the ball as Celtic toiled to string passes together and eventually made their pressure pay before the interval.

Callum McGregor was robbed of possession before Valencia skipper Dani Parejo set Rodrigo Sobrino through on goal, with the Spanish forward played just onside by Celtic full-back Emilio Izaguirre.

Sobrino put it on a plate for his strike partner Cherysev to tap into an empty net and bag Valencia a crucial away goal.

Chersyev, who starred for Russia at the World Cup, repaid the favour just after the break to double Valencia's lead.

The pacy attacker spun in behind the Celtic defence before whipping in a pinpoint cross for debutant Sobrino to convert.

The Scottish champions were unable to find a response and now must score at least twice without reply in Spain to keep their Europa League hopes alive.