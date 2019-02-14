Rodgers: Valencia made Celtic pay for basic mistakes

The Celtic boss said his team's lapses of concentration against Valencia were concerning.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6002378535001-web-sport-rodgers.jpg" />

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said Valencia made his side pay for 'basic' mistakes in the Hoops' 2-0 Europa League loss.

The Scottish champions have a mountain to climb in Spain to keep their Europa League dream alive after being outclassed by the La Liga big-hitters at Celtic Park.

Denis Cherysev tapped in the opener for the visitors, before Rodrigo Sobrino volleyed home the second to hand Valencia control of the last 32 tie.

Rodgers rued his team's failure to do the basics right as the Hoops' unbeaten start to 2019 came to an end.

He said: "At this level you really have to concentrate, you can get away with it domestically sometimes but at this level, against good players, if you don't concentrate you bring pressure on yourself.

"It ended up being a disappointing night for us.

"It's a concern, at this level it is a concern. It's basic mistakes really and that is concentration.

"Against really good sides you have to take care and do the basics well, Valencia did that very well and took their chances.

"It's something we'll have to go away, look at and certainly learn from."

With key players such as Kieran Tierney set to return, Rodgers reckons Celtic still have a chance of reaching the last 16 of the competition.

The Northern Irishman insisted his team still harbour hope of progress and will spring the tie back into life by grabbing the first goal.

"You have to have belief at this level," he added.

"We have good players and might have one or two back next week

"We need to defend and concentrate well, especially in key moments of the game.

"If we get the first goal then it could set us up for a really good second-leg."