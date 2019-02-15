Rangers face striker worry ahead of St Johnstone game

Jermain Defoe and Kyle Lafferty are both injury doubts ahead of the weekend's match.

Gerrard faces a selection headache. SNS Group

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that he could be without a recognised first team striker against St Johnstone.

Top scorer Alfredo Morelos is serving a suspension after being shown a red card against Aberdeen and Gerrard is waiting to hear if Kyle Lafferty or Jermain Defoe will be available as both are nursing injuries.

Defoe has a hamstring injury while Lafferty has a calf complaint. Gerrard said he'll learn more about each player's availability later on Friday but he has taken the precaution of recalling development team forward Dapo Mepude from Scotland duty as cover.

"Defoe has had tightness in his hamstring, Lafferty has had tightness in his calf," the manager said.

"They will do part of the session today and hope they come through. We have pulled young Dapo Mebude back from international duty just in case."

"It's a concern losing strikers but we have good attacking players, we will see how the next few hours go and hope they both pull through. I'll give them both every chance. I won't take a gamble if it means putting their bodies at risk.

"I think young Dapo has a huge future, he has big potential, he is probably not ready to be thrown into the deep end just yet but I think he will be ready for a cameo. There is no doubt about it he will play for Rangers at some point."

Gerrard also revealed that Graham Dorrans had suffered a setback in his return from a knee injury but the extent of the fresh problem was not yet known.