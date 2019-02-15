Clarke: Reaction to Power's challenge was over the top

No further action was taken over the midfielder's high boot on Ryan Jack.

Clarke believes Power could have been shown yellow or red. SNS Group

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke believes there was an over-reaction to a challenge made by Alan Power on Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack, even though he admitted the player could have been shown a red card.

Power's high boot caught Jack in the face and was punished by a yellow card but some observers felt it merited stronger action and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said he would "be interested to see if there's a citing".

The Scottish FA didn't take any further action and Clarke said that discussion of the incident had blown it out of all proportion.

"I googled it," he said. "Nobody has ever lost an eye from a high boot on a football pitch, so the hysteria can die down.

"It was an incident that was dealt with on the pitch at the time by the referee.

"I have to be honest the referee could have gone yellow or red. Fortunately for us he went yellow and the decision dealt with it.

"It (the hysteria) was a little bit over the top. It was quite a hefty challenge that got Alan Power a big thump on the head. No one cried about that, so it was a little bit over the top."

Clarke would not be drawn into the debate about artificial surfaces that was sparked by PFA Scotland's petition to have them removed from the top flight.

The Kilmarnock boss spoke at length about the subject last year, telling critics that the league could ban plastic pitches if they wanted to.

"I spoke about plastic pitches earlier in the season and said all I need to say really," he said.

"I don't need to get involved in the discussion, same as our players weren't asked to be involved in it. Why should I need to be involved?

"What we will do is follow the rules that are in place, that's what we will do."