Levein aims to keep Naismith despite MLS interest

The Hearts boss believes the player's ambitions can best be served at Tynecaastle.

Naismith's future is undecided. SNS Group

Craig Levein has revealed that Steven Naismith has been mulling over a move to Major League Soccer at the end of his current deal but the Hearts boss believes the striker is better off at Tynecastle.

Naismith is in the last few months of his Hearts deal and his manager has been in ongoing talks to persuade him to remain in Edinburgh, where his form has seen him return to the Scotland team and become a central figure to how his club side play.

Those performances have seen Naismith linked with other clubs and Levein said that he had also spoken about an interest in playing in America.

"He told me that," the manager said. "We have very open and honest discussions.

"I think he will want to be a coach, for sure, and I would suggest that when he's a coach maybe he should go to the MLS, and finish his playing career here.

"I speak to Steven regularly. He's not a guy who is prone to knee-jerk reactions and he will think long and hard about what his next move is."

Levein also believed that remaining at hearts would help to secure Naismith's Scotland place if the national team reaches Euro 2020 next year.

"My view is he is in a good place just now - he is playing good football, he's got himself back into the national team, he is hugely respected at Hearts," he said. "He's got a chance, all being well, if Alex (McLeish) and his team manage to qualify for a major tournament, I'm sure Steven will be a major part of that.

"I think all of these things are easier for him if he's still at Hearts. So I'm hopeful he will stay."