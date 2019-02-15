Partick Thistle close to securing deal for Scott McDonald

Talks are progressing on a short-term deal for the Australian forward.

McDonald could join the Jags. SNS Group

Partick Thistle are in advanced talks to sign Scott McDonald on a short-term deal.

McDonald is a free agent and has been without a club since leaving Dundee United last summer.

Thistle are looking to add to their options and positive talks have been progressing to make the 35-year-old the Jags' latest recruit.

McDonald and Thistle manager Gary Caldwell were teammates at Celtic and know each other well.

The forward trained with Thistle in December but a deal wasn't concluded with the Australian preferring to concentrate on his media work.



