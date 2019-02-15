Paul Heckingbottom happy to be back 'in the bubble' at Hibs

The ex-Leeds boss said he's looking to win over Hibs fans with high-tempo football.

Ambition: Heckingbottom said a top six finish is his short-term aim at Hibs. SNS

New Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom said he's returning to "the bubble" of management with a point to prove after a short-lived spell as Leeds boss.

Heckingbottom has penned a three-and-a-half year deal to take over from Neil Lennon in the Easter Road hotseat.

The move sees the 41-year-old return to the dugout after an eight-month stint out of the game following his departure from Leeds.

Heckingbottom previously made his name at Barnsley, leading the Tykes to the Championship, and said he's determined to prove his worth upon his managerial comeback.

He said: "You have to prove yourself, all the time.

"I've put myself back in the bubble, working with staff and players here.

"I'll get feedback on what the media are saying but generally you're away from it all so you don't listen to it.

"But I was out of the bubble for a bit, when I was attending games as a fan or observer you start to hear the stuff that is said so you know you have to prove yourself.

"You think how can that manager be under pressure?

"That's the way it is and it is getting worse and worse."

Last season, Neil Lennon guided the Edinburgh side to a fourth-placed finish in the Premiership, while the club's 114-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup came to an end in 2016 under Alan Stubbs' watch.

Hibs have struggled to replicate last season's form this time out, though, and currently sit eighth in the Premiership.

Heckingbottom said he was keen to quickly win over any fans doubting his credentials to reinvigorate Hibs by bringing a high-tempo playing style to the capital.

On the success of previous head coaches Lennon and Stubbs, he said: "That's an appeal for me because it shows there is good work going on behind-the-scenes.

"Two people have been in charge and done really good jobs with this support and infrastructure, which I am now in.

"The more successful you are the smaller the margins become smaller, now we are in with the elite and the job a lot more difficult but that is the attraction of it, I'd love to follow that and add to that.

"You always have to win over the fans at any club, that is results but also the fans identifying with you, do they believe what you are saying and that you care for them?

"We have a lot of energy in the team which is great because we want to be a threat on the counter-attack and press high up the pitch.

"We want technical players who can keep the ball, 100 percent.

"But the team also has flaws we want to correct.

"We want to be on the front-foot, press the ball high and play forward with no fear."