Premiership: Rangers held by Saints, Hibs beat Accies

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

St Johnstone claimed a point at Ibrox while Dundee beat Livi and Hibs won.

Rangers
SNS

Aberdeen 2-2 St Mirren

Aberdeen twice came from behind to earn a point against bottom club St Mirren.

The visitors grabbed the lead when Sam Cosgrove was penalised for holding at a set-peice and Duckens Nazon drilled the spot-kick in off the post.

Lewis Ferguson got the Dons back on level terms on 32 minutes by pouncing on Mikey Devlin's flick-on from a short corner.

The Buddies would again go back in-front at Pittodrie, though, when Kyle McAllister capitalised on slack Aberdeen play before firing the ball into the net from a tight angle.

Cosgrove redeemed himself for giving away a penalty by hauling the Dons level once more with an emphatic volley from Graeme Shinnie's cross.

Derek McInnes' side went searching for a winner but couldn't complete the turnaround as the contest ended honours even.

Hibs 2-0 Hamilton

Hibs beat Hamilton 2-0 to ensure Paul Heckingbottom made a winning start to life at Easter Road.

Flo Kamberi opened the scoring for the hosts after 17 minutes, getting a touch onto Daryl Horgan's goal-bound cross to steer the ball into the net.

Hibs doubled their lead before the interval when David Gray was fouled in the penalty box and Marc McNulty made no mistake from the spot.

Livingston 1-2 Dundee

Scott Wright scored a stunning free-kick as Dundee came from behind to win away at Livingston.

Craig Halkett put Livi into an early lead when a long throw found its way to the back post for the defender to tap home.

The visitors equalised on 53 minutes through Andrew Nelson's looping header from Scott Wright's cross.

Wright then found the net himself via a spectacular free-kick into the top corner to complete the turnaround on 82 minutes.

Dundee held on for three points which sees them move out of the bottom two for the first time this season.

Rangers 0-0 St Johnstone

Rangers were held to a goalless draw by St Johnstone at Ibrox.

The hosts had chances to claim an early lead, with Glen Kamara seeing an effort cleared off the line by a stubborn Saints defence on his debut.

Tommy Wright's team thought they had grabbed all three points on their travels when Joe Shaugnessy rose highest, but the defender's header was clawed away superbly by Light Blues stand-in keeper Wes Foderingham.

Substitute Kyle Lafferty then passed up opportunities to win it late on as Rangers dropped points in their pursuit of leaders Celtic.

