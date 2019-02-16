  • STV
  • MySTV

Gerrard tells Rangers to forget the title after Saints draw

STV

The Rangers boss voiced his frustration after his side were held by St Johnstone.

Frustration: Gerrard watched his side fail to break down St Johnstone.
Frustration: Gerrard watched his side fail to break down St Johnstone. SNS

Steven Gerrard has told his Rangers side they can forget about ripping the title away from Celtic after their failure to fight off St Johnstone.

The Ibrox side could have put the pressure on Celtic ahead of their Sunday trip to Kilmarnock by cutting the champions' lead at the top to three points with victory over Tommy Wright's team.

But they now risk falling eight behind Brendan Rodgers' Hoops after a 0-0 home draw in which they appeared to have no idea how to cut open their Perth visitors.

Gerrard bemoaned a lack of "leadership" among his side and appeared to confess the championship is now Celtic's to lose.

"Right now forget titles and forget closing gaps, the reality is to perform like that across the board in front of 50,000, well there's your evidence...," he said.

"You don't need me to say this, that or the other.

"If you have a group of lads and they give you that when they've got the chance to close the gap to three points, when you have Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and the rest breathing down your neck, that's not what's required at Rangers when you've got the chance to close the gap.

"You're miles away from it."

Gers were without banned top scorer Alfredo Morelos, while Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack missed out through injury.

Jermain Defoe stepped in up front but Gerrard watched with despair as his side failed to play to the former England international's strengths.

The Light Blues had a late penalty appeal when the ball appeared to hit David Wotherspoon's hand but Gerrard was not interested in passing the blame to referee Steven McLean.

And asked if the rest of his squad had to step up and do more with Morelos confined to the sidelines, he replied: "Yeah - big time.

"I felt for Jermain. Balls were coming in to him in the air, his chest, they are bobbling in. There was no service. I never saw a slide pass, a decent cross, a decent combination. Anything I'd seen in previous days.

"The cop out would be to say there was no Morelos, no Arfield, no Jack, but I believe we picked a team with quality to beat St Johnstone if we play at an acceptable level. But it wasn't acceptable.

"We can't be relying on decisions, we need to be better as a team and perform so we aren't always talking about officials.

"We need to look at ourselves and admit it wasn't good enough."

While Rangers were short on inspiration, Saints stuck to Wright's rigid game plan and got their rewards.

They even came closest to snatching the win as they forced two good saves from Wes Foderingham before Blair Alston saw a lob hit the bar with 11 minutes left.

"I'm happy with a point," said Wright after watching his side end a run of five straight defeats. "I think with the chances we had we could have edged it.

"I thought Blair's chance was in all day. You thought it would drop in but it didn't. On another day with a bit of luck it could have been three points."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.