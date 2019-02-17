Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads reach Challenge Cup final

The Welsh Premier League side will face Championship leaders Ross County in the final.

History: Connah's Quay are the first non-Scottish side to make the final. SNS

Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads will face Championship leaders Ross County in the Scottish Challenge Cup final.

Connah's Quay outfit kept their cool from the spot to beat Edinburgh City 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Saturday in Wales.

The Welsh Premier League outfit are the first non-Scottish team to reach the final of the revamped tournament.

On Friday, Ross County booked their place in the final by defeating East Fife 2-1 in Dingwall.

The venue for the final is yet to be decided.