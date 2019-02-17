Dons await Hoban injury news as Ferguson agrees new deal

Aberdeen face an anxious wait to discover the extent of Tommie Hoban's knee injury.

Blow: Hoban suffers another knee injury. SNS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes faces an anxious wait to discover the severity of the Tommie Hoban knee injury that overshadowed the 2-2 draw with Premiership basement boys St Mirren.

Hoban, who joined the Dons on loan from Watford in the summer after recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, missed much of the first half of this term with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

He now faces another lengthy absence after his studs caught in the Pittodrie turf just before half-time yesterday.

McInnes said "It's a knee injury of some sort, we don't know exactly what. We'll get him scanned on Monday. I'm hoping it's not as serious as it appears, and if there's any justice for him it won't be with the amount of injuries he's had.

"It's too early to speculate, but he's in a bit of discomfort so we'll see how he goes. I was talking to the press before the game and saying how good a player he's been for us and how he deserves the opportunity to go and get some games in because he's such a good player. It's a real disappointment."

Ferguson set to pen to paper

Key: Ferguson has impressed since joining Aberdeen. SNS

Brighter news for the Dons came in the form of the announcement that goalscorer Lewis Ferguson has agreed an extended contract - the news revealed on radio by the player's father, former Rangers midfielder Derek.

McInnes added: "Not every player's father works in the media, but you can understand his pleasure at the new contract. Lewis hasn't signed yet but we've got it agreed.

"It's no more than the boy deserves, in recognition of his performances and his improvement. He's without doubt deserving of it."

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney was encouraged by his side's performance but refused to entertain talk of a corner being turned as they bid to escape relegation.

"The minute you say that in football, a big custard pie comes and slaps you in the face!" he said.

"It doesn't matter when you pick the points up. Whether you are like Livingston and pick them up in the first 12 or 14 games of the season, or whether you make a run of it at the end of the season.

"There's no big panic from our point of view. We've enough games on our side at this point in time that we'd only have ourselves to blame."