  • STV
  • MySTV

Dons await Hoban injury news as Ferguson agrees new deal

STV

Aberdeen face an anxious wait to discover the extent of Tommie Hoban's knee injury.

Blow: Hoban suffers another knee injury.
Blow: Hoban suffers another knee injury. SNS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes faces an anxious wait to discover the severity of the Tommie Hoban knee injury that overshadowed the 2-2 draw with Premiership basement boys St Mirren.

Hoban, who joined the Dons on loan from Watford in the summer after recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, missed much of the first half of this term with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

He now faces another lengthy absence after his studs caught in the Pittodrie turf just before half-time yesterday.

McInnes said "It's a knee injury of some sort, we don't know exactly what. We'll get him scanned on Monday. I'm hoping it's not as serious as it appears, and if there's any justice for him it won't be with the amount of injuries he's had.

"It's too early to speculate, but he's in a bit of discomfort so we'll see how he goes. I was talking to the press before the game and saying how good a player he's been for us and how he deserves the opportunity to go and get some games in because he's such a good player. It's a real disappointment."

Ferguson set to pen to paper

Key: Ferguson has impressed since joining Aberdeen.
Key: Ferguson has impressed since joining Aberdeen. SNS

Brighter news for the Dons came in the form of the announcement that goalscorer Lewis Ferguson has agreed an extended contract - the news revealed on radio by the player's father, former Rangers midfielder Derek.

McInnes added: "Not every player's father works in the media, but you can understand his pleasure at the new contract. Lewis hasn't signed yet but we've got it agreed.

"It's no more than the boy deserves, in recognition of his performances and his improvement. He's without doubt deserving of it."

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney was encouraged by his side's performance but refused to entertain talk of a corner being turned as they bid to escape relegation.

"The minute you say that in football, a big custard pie comes and slaps you in the face!" he said.

"It doesn't matter when you pick the points up. Whether you are like Livingston and pick them up in the first 12 or 14 games of the season, or whether you make a run of it at the end of the season.

"There's no big panic from our point of view. We've enough games on our side at this point in time that we'd only have ourselves to blame."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.