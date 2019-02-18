  • STV
Kilmarnock condemn coin-thrower and pitch invaders

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The club's board expressed dismay at incidents during the match against Celtic.

Seats in the away end of Rugby Park were damaged.
Seats in the away end of Rugby Park were damaged.

Kilmarnock's board of directors have said that they are "dismayed" by the actions of some Celtic supporters during the Premiership match between the sides, where Kris Boyd was struck by a coin, seats were broken and fans invaded the pitch.

Celtic were 1-0 winners in the match on Sunday but the game was marked by disturbance when Killie captain Boyd was hit by a coin. After Celtic's late winner, a number of the away support entered the field of play and seats in two sections of the ground were broken.

After a meeting of directors on Monday, a club statement was issued.

A spokesperson said: "The Board of Kilmarnock Football Club wishes to express its dismay at a number of events which occurred during yesterday's game against Celtic.

"During the course of the match our club captain Kris Boyd was struck by a missile thrown from the crowd, a number of Chadwick and Moffat Stand seats were damaged or broken while some Celtic supporters invaded the field of play and confronted our players.

" We condemn all of these incidents in the strongest possible terms and reiterate that the safety of all players, staff and supporters is paramount at all times. Under SPFL Rule H40, Celtic FC will be required to pay for the damage caused to Rugby Park.

"Over the course of the day, initial investigations have begun and we will be seeking meetings with Police Scotland and G4S. Kilmarnock FC is a family club and as a board we continue to work hard to ensure Rugby Park is a safe and welcoming environment for families to enjoy watching football.

"We will work with a number of parties, including our leading supporters' groups, to explore all options to fulfil this goal and maximise the number of Kilmarnock fans cheering the team on at all home matches."

Earlier on Monday, Police Scotland said that they were investigating incidents during the game.

A spokeswoman said: "We can confirm an investigation is under way following a number of reported incidents at the Kilmarnock v Celtic match on Sunday.

"Officers will be reviewing CCTV as part of ongoing enquiries,.

"If anyone has any information which could assist officers in the investigation please contact police on 101."

Boyd took to Instagram to condemn sectarian insults he receieved and the coin-throwing, saying it was "a step too far".

He added: "Don't worry, I wasn't injured, but if it doesn't stop, someone will end up with a bad injury.

"Thought those days in GB football were over."

