Gerrard: I'll tell Rangers players home truths if needed

The Ibrox boss says players took "ego" onto the park against St johnstone.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6003802257001-gerrard-on-home-truths.jpg" />

Unrepentant Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said that he was only being honest in setting his players straight after the draw with St Johnstone on Saturday and he expects a reaction in the cup replay against Kilmarnock.

After the 0-0 draw at Ibrox on Saturday, Gerrard said he thought some players were "getting a bit comfortable in the dressing room" and that the performance was "miles from" what was needed to succeed.

As he prepared for the Scottish Cup replay against Steve Clarke's side, the Rangers manager stood by his approach, saying that he felt players needed to be told the truth.

"On evidence of what's gone before, I don't think it was brutal," Gerrard said. "I think it was honest.

"I think probably 99 out of 100 managers would tell them the same thing if they had seen what I saw on Saturday.

"Maybe I put it across in a more honest and truthful way but I'm not going to change. I don't want to lie to the players or mislead them or tell them stuff I don't believe in.

"The reaction can't be for me, it's got to be for the fans and the club. St Johnstone brought 100 or 150 supporters at that game and we had 49,000. They are the ones who deserve the standards and the level of performance. It's my job to just tell the players and be truthful with them and that's how I do it."

'I think we went in with a bit of ego, thought we could just turn up and we got found out.' Steven Gerrard

Reflecting on the game and the points dropped, the Rangers boss said that he saw signs of complacency in the build-up and of "ego" playing a part.

"I think the St Johnstone game wasn't just a problem in the 90 minutes," he said. "Having looked back at the week leading into it, there's certain things that didn't really look right.

"It doesn't help when you have four or five players missing that are normally in your 11 but I think the week's training leading into it I didn't see a hungry team. I didn't see a team with the right mentality to go and embrace the challenge that St Johnstone brought.

"I think we went in with a bit of ego, thought we could just turn up and we got found out.

"It is a concern but it doesn't happen very often. We're normally very strong at home and our record, if you take St Johnstone out of the equation, is pretty good.

"So you're hoping this isn't going to be a regular thing but I've told the players in a very honest and truthful way that it's not acceptable if you're a Rangers player.

"You have to accept the challenge and expect teams to come here and not make it easy for you. That's what Tommy did and credit to him. They got what they wanted out of it and we never."

Gerrard expects a reaction when his players take to the field on Wednesday night and is preparing for a tough game against a side that drew 1-1 at Ibrox in October.

"The good thing with this group of players is that they know where they've gone wrong," he said. "But there's another opportunity and another chance to put that right on Wednesday.

"I think the task will be similar in many ways - we know Steve Clarke will come with a plan and he's had joy here before."