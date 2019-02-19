  • STV
Clarke wants Celtic troublemakers dealt with properly

STV

The Kilmarnock boss called on the 'sensible majority' to help the authorities.

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has said the authorities have to deal with fans who invaded the Rugby Park pitch on Sunday and said other supporters have to help identify the culprits.

Clarke saw his side lose 1-0 to Celtic on Sunday in a hard-fought Premiership match but the game was marked with incidents that brought negative attention, with Killie striker Kris Boyd struck by a coin thrown from the crowd and away fans invading the pitch when celebrating Scott Brown's late winner.

"The worrying factor on Sunday was that people came on to the pitch," Clarke said. "But I believe it's a criminal offence to go on the pitch, so there's plenty of cameras and plenty of faces will be on those cameras, so the authorities have to deal with it.

"You don't want anyone throwing anything. People go to football to watch the game, they should watch the game.

"Everyone keeps talking about the mindless minority, and it is. But I think the more sensible majority also have a part to play. They have to point out the mindless minority, and then the authorities can deal with it better."

Steve Clarke, Kilmarnock manager

Killie midfielder Rory McKenzie played down the pitch invasion, saying although it wasn't ideal he understood that most were just celebrating the dramatic late winner. But he backed Boyd in highlighting the danger of throwing objects from the crowd.

"Obviously conceding a goal that late wasn't nice and then to have Celtic fans on in your face wasn't nice as well," he said. "The few that come in, there was no malice in it at all, most of them that I saw were young kids.

"To be fair they had their phones out. I think they were just trying to get pictures, there was no badness.

"There was four minutes added on so we wanted the game to get going because there was still a chance to get an equaliser.

"The fact that all the G4S staff were on the pitch for a minute or two, you wanted the game to get going again. That was the only frustrating thing on my part."

McKenzie added: "The coin throwing is unacceptable. As Kris said, it could injure somebody.

"I don't know whether the cameras caught who (it was) but definitely something (needs to be done), harsher bans, stuff like that, because one day it will catch someone on the corner of the eye and damage will be done.

"I spoke to Boydy after it and just after it hit him. It doesn't show you on the video, but he picked it up and there were fans on the front row who had obviously seen it and they were just standing there shaking their heads. So it is a minority."

