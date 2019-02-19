Aberdeen confirm injured defender out for rest of season

On-loan Watford star Tommie Hoban was injured in the weekend's clash with St Mirren.

Injured: Tommie Hoban out for season. SNS

Aberdeen have confirmed that on-loan defender Tommie Hoban will be out for the rest of the season with an injury picked up in their 2-2 draw with St Mirren.

It now looks as though the 25-year-old, who joined on a season long loan-deal from Watford in the summer, could have played his game for the Dons after the injury picked up in Saturday's Premiership clash at Pittodrie.

The club say he will now undergo an operation on his second cruciate injury in the space of a year.

Hoban now looks set to return to Watford having only played nine games since making the move north seven months ago.

He missed most of the first half of the season with a shoulder injury.

Manager Derek McInnes confirmed the news on Tuesday.