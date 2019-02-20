  • STV
Rodgers: Celtic still have a chance to progress in Europe

The Celtic boss says the first goal will be key against Valencia in Spain.

Belief: Rodgers says Celtic can win in Spain,
Brendan Rodgers has said that Celtic can overturn a two-goal deficit against Valencia to progress in the Europa League.

A 2-0 defeat in Glasgow last week has left the Scottish champions with an uphill battle to qualify against their high-profile opponents but the Celtic boss believes his side have the right attitude and can upset the odds.

"It was disappointing last week but we can come back again tomorrow night and that is something that is very much within our culture," Rodgers said.

"We know it is a challenge but if I look at the game and ask myself do we have a chance? Of course we do.

"And when the answer is yes we have to put every energy and effort into taking that chance, even though it will be difficult.

"That's been the make-up of this group since I came. It's a game that we look forward to."

Rodgers says there are positives to take from the first leg but knows that the first goal will be decisive if his players are to have realistic hopes.

"We obviously have to work our way into the game," he said. "If we think back to our home leg, we started very well and lost our way a little bit.

"We conceded just before and after half-time which broke our rhythm in the game and made it difficult against a good side.

"It will be important to be defensively compact, tight and concentrated. And then when we have the ball we look to create opportunities.

"The first goal will be very important, but it's about not giving anything away. We are playing a good team.

"Our focus is on bringing our game. We need to be strong and aggressive, we can't make mistakes. We made two mistakes and found ourselves two down.

"If we can get that first goal that will give the team that extra confidence to go and get another."

