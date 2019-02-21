Kilmarnock to appeal red card shown to Daniel Bachmann 

Goalkeeper was sent off just 25 minutes into Wednesday night's Scottish Cup replay.

Daniel Bachmann is shown red by ref Alan Muir. SNS

Kilmarnock are to appeal the red card shown to Daniel Bachmann at Ibrox on Wednesday night, the club have confirmed.

Austrian stopper Bachmann was dismissed 25 minutes into the Scottish Cup fifth-round replay after an off-the-ball clash with Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

Kamara went down claiming he had been elbowed in the face but Killie boss Steve Clarke later branded referee Alan Muir's decision a "joke".

Following the 5-0 defeat, Clarke said: "The red card is a joke.

"If that's the standards we might as well go home. Why speak? It's every week.

"You'll probably write about Morelos' four goals but the officials decided the game. It's embarrassing.

"The goalie just lifted his arms. Every goalie does it every week. It's embarrassing. How can I talk about football tonight?"