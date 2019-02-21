  • STV
  • MySTV

Rangers and Kilmarnock condemn sectarian abuse at Ibrox

STV

Killie boss Steve Clarke said abuse he was subjected to was like living in the 'Dark Ages'.

Rangers and Kilmarnock have both condemned the "unacceptable behaviour" from the stands that overshadowed their Scottish Cup replay.

Killie manager Steve Clarke likened the sectarian abuse he was subjected to at Ibrox to living in the "Dark Ages" after being called a "F****n b******" by the home supporters at Ibrox.

The emotional former Scotland defender - who spent 30 years in England after leaving St Mirren in 1987 - claimed he woke up each day and thanked Chelsea for taking him away from the west of Scotland because his children do not understand the sectarian culture.

The Ibrox club issued a statement after Clarke's comments which read: "Rangers wishes to make it clear unacceptable behaviour will not be tolerated at Ibrox.

"Everything will be done to eradicate this kind of behaviour."

On Thursday, Kilmarnock's board threw their weight behind their manager.

In a statement, the club said: "The board's position is that they and everyone at the club is fully behind Steve in condemning sectarianism in all its forms.

"There is no place for sectarianism in football or society. We are an inclusive family club, who celebrate the diversity of our staff, players and supporters."

Steven Gerrard and Steve Clarke on the touchline at Ibrox.
Steven Gerrard and Steve Clarke on the touchline at Ibrox. SNS

Gerrard was keen to talk about the football following his side's 5-0 win, but he backed the club's position.

When asked about his former Liverpool coach's comments, Gerrard said: "I only saw the interview when I got home. I wasn't aware of the interview or how Steve felt.

"He came into my room after the match and he was pretty normal, we had a beer together, talking about football in general. It never got mentioned.

"But the club have made a statement on it and it's a statement that I support. We don't support any kind of unacceptable behaviour from the terraces and that's the way it will always be at Rangers."

When pressed on how he felt listening to the abuse Clarke received, Gerrard said: "I have just answered that question for you.

"I have just said that myself and everyone at this club don't support any kind of unacceptable behaviour from the terraces.

"We want to try and stamp it out of the game in general so we are always talking about the football. That's all I have got to say on it."

Gerrard insisted the controversy had not taken a shine off his team's victory, which sets up a quarter-final trip to Aberdeen.

"Not for me because I am delighted with my players, a 5-0 win," he said. "I thought we started the game very strong, I thought the atmosphere in the stadium was superb.

"The fans again were right behind the team, 40,000 to come out on a cold Wednesday night and get behind the team after a disappointing result at the weekend (a 0-0 home draw against St Johnstone).

"It was the reaction I wanted, delighted with the players and now we want to take that level of performance into Hamilton (the Scottish Premiership game on Sunday)."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.