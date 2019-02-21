Rangers and Kilmarnock condemn sectarian abuse at Ibrox

Killie boss Steve Clarke said abuse he was subjected to was like living in the 'Dark Ages'.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6005144857001-gerrard-responds-to-clarke-s-comments-over-ibrox-sectarian-abuse.jpg" />

Rangers and Kilmarnock have both condemned the "unacceptable behaviour" from the stands that overshadowed their Scottish Cup replay.

Killie manager Steve Clarke likened the sectarian abuse he was subjected to at Ibrox to living in the "Dark Ages" after being called a "F****n b******" by the home supporters at Ibrox.

The emotional former Scotland defender - who spent 30 years in England after leaving St Mirren in 1987 - claimed he woke up each day and thanked Chelsea for taking him away from the west of Scotland because his children do not understand the sectarian culture.

The Ibrox club issued a statement after Clarke's comments which read: "Rangers wishes to make it clear unacceptable behaviour will not be tolerated at Ibrox.

"Everything will be done to eradicate this kind of behaviour."

On Thursday, Kilmarnock's board threw their weight behind their manager.

In a statement, the club said: "The board's position is that they and everyone at the club is fully behind Steve in condemning sectarianism in all its forms.

"There is no place for sectarianism in football or society. We are an inclusive family club, who celebrate the diversity of our staff, players and supporters."

Steven Gerrard and Steve Clarke on the touchline at Ibrox. SNS

Gerrard was keen to talk about the football following his side's 5-0 win, but he backed the club's position.

When asked about his former Liverpool coach's comments, Gerrard said: "I only saw the interview when I got home. I wasn't aware of the interview or how Steve felt.

"He came into my room after the match and he was pretty normal, we had a beer together, talking about football in general. It never got mentioned.

"But the club have made a statement on it and it's a statement that I support. We don't support any kind of unacceptable behaviour from the terraces and that's the way it will always be at Rangers."

When pressed on how he felt listening to the abuse Clarke received, Gerrard said: "I have just answered that question for you.

"I have just said that myself and everyone at this club don't support any kind of unacceptable behaviour from the terraces.

"We want to try and stamp it out of the game in general so we are always talking about the football. That's all I have got to say on it."

Gerrard insisted the controversy had not taken a shine off his team's victory, which sets up a quarter-final trip to Aberdeen.

"Not for me because I am delighted with my players, a 5-0 win," he said. "I thought we started the game very strong, I thought the atmosphere in the stadium was superb.

"The fans again were right behind the team, 40,000 to come out on a cold Wednesday night and get behind the team after a disappointing result at the weekend (a 0-0 home draw against St Johnstone).

"It was the reaction I wanted, delighted with the players and now we want to take that level of performance into Hamilton (the Scottish Premiership game on Sunday)."

