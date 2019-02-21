Lewis Ferguson extends Aberdeen contract by two years 

Ex-Hamilton midfielder agrees deal to remain at Pittodrie until at least summer 2024.

Ferguson joined Aberdeen last summer. SNS

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has signed a two-year contract extension which ties him to Pittodrie until the summer of 2024.

The 19-year-old has scored seven goals since joining the Dons last summer from Hamilton for a fee which was ultimately decided by a tribunal.

Ferguson told the club's official website: "It was an easy decision. As everyone can see, I am loving life up in Aberdeen and enjoying every bit of it.

"It is a long time, the length of the contract. And I have a lot to thank the manager and the club for. I have to thank them for repaying me with a new contact and I am just delighted.

"It shows that manager really trusts me and wants me here for the next few years."