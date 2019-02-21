Scotland Women face old boss in Euro 2021 qualifiers

Scotland will take on Finland, who are managed by former manager Anna Signeul.

Shelley Kerr's side are the highest ranked side in their group. SNS

Scotland Women will face a familiar face in qualifying for the 2021 European Championships.

They will go up against Finland, who are now managed by former Scotland boss Anna Signeul.

Shelley Kerr's side will also take on Portgual, Albania and newcomers to international women's football Cyprus.

Scotland, currently ranked 20 in the world, will this summer travel to France to take part in their first ever World Cup

The European Championship finals will take place in England.