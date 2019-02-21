Oliver Burke starts for Celtic in Valencia clash

Brendan Rodgers has named his side for the must-win Europa League match.

Burke starts up top for Celtic. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers has named his side to face Valencia in their Europa League second-leg match, with the Celtic manager tinkering with his formation in the hopes of overturning a two-goal deficit.

The 2-0 defeat in Glasgow last week means that the Scottish champions are chasing goals in Spain and Rodgers has changed his system, opting for what appears to be a three-man back line with wing backs and Oliver Burke partnering James Forrest in attack.

Scott Bain starts in goal behind a back three of Jozo Simunovic, Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer. Jeremy Toljan and Jonny Hayes start on the flanks.

Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie are the midfield trio, with Burke and Forrest at the sharp end.

Club record signing Odsonne Edouard is on the bench alongside Craig Gordon, Mikael Lustig, Emilio Izaguirre, Scott Sinclair, Mikey Johnston and Timothy Weah.

Rodgers said on Wednesday that he still had believe that Celtic could upset the odds and make it into the next round of the competition.

"It was disappointing last week but we can come back again tomorrow night and that is something that is very much within our culture," Rodgers said.

"We know it is a challenge but if I look at the game and ask myself do we have a chance? Of course we do.

"And when the answer is yes we have to put every energy and effort into taking that chance, even though it will be difficult.

"That's been the make-up of this group since I came. It's a game that we look forward to."