Celtic bow out of Europe after defeat to Valencia

Valencia were 1-0 winners over ten-man Celtic in the Europa League.

Kevin Gameiro scored for Valencia. SNS Group

Celtic's Europa League campaign came to an end in Spain as they were defeated 1-0 by Valencia at the Mestalla and 3-0 on aggregate.

Brendan Rodgers and his players had travelled in the hope of bouncing back from a 2-0 loss in Glasgow and with the intention on improving on their first-leg performance.

The Scottish champions started brightly and enjoyed plenty of possession without carving out too many chances but saw their chances dealt a major blow when defender Jeremy Toljan was sent off in the 37th minutes. Having picked up his first booking ten minutes earlier, he was shown a second yellow card for pulling Goncalo Guedes.

That meant a reshuffle and allowed Valencia to step up and Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain was called into action twice before half-time, producing smart saves to keep his side in the game.

After the restart Celtic continued to push despite their numerical disadvantage but Valencia had the better opportunities, though Kristoffer Ajer headed over from a set peice when the Norwegian would have expected to score.

The hosts made the breakthrough with 20 minutes to play. Substitute Kevin Gameiro was on hand to finish from six yards after a ball in from Daniel Parejo.

The goal put an end to even the faintest hopes of a comeback and though Valencia were frustrated in their attempts to add to the scoreline, they progressed to the last 16.