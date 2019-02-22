  • STV
Maxwell insists Scottish FA won't consider foreign referees

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Chief executive Ian Maxwell has defended the governing body's official and compliance officer.

Maxwell has said that the system is being misunderstood.
Maxwell has said that the system is being misunderstood. SNS Group

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has said that the use of foreign referees in domestic games will not be considered by the governing body in a bid to defuse tension over recent controversial decisions.

Maxwell also launched a robust defence of the SFA compliance officer and disciplinary system, saying the processes were being misunderstood and that criticism of Clare Whyte had been "personal".

A raft of contentious decisions in games, along with disciplinary cases brought by the governing body, have seen widespread criticism of match referees and the compliance officer, culminating in a meeting between representatives of top-flight clubs, the SPFL and Scottish FA earlier this week.

A raft of proposals were floated at the meeting, including a more formal education system for referees and a switch to full-time match officials. The possibility of introducing VAR was also discussed at a meeting which one source described as ''open and frank''.

The suggestion that referees from outside Scotland could be used for some games has been shot down by Maxwell, who said that the Hampden hierarchy "will not countenance such a notion".

In a lengthy statement issued from the national stadium, Maxwell stood by match officials and said they were respected worldwide and trusted with key European and international games.

"It is important that we do not conflate two separate areas: refereeing performance and disciplinary procedures," he said. "On the former, our match officials are highly respected at FIFA and UEFA level.

"We currently have 22 match officials on the FIFA list and while they are as susceptible to human error as players and managers, I reiterate my support to the match officials at all levels in this country.

"They are a vital part of our game and it is our duty as the governing body to support and encourage them as we do our players and coaches to achieve our objective of a vibrant and flourishing game in this country."

Managers and clubs have also been highly critical of the disciplinary process that deals with incidents missed by referees and appeals. Changes to the system this season have led to claims of inconsistency.

Maxwell said that the role of compliance officer Whyte was being misunderstood and that criticism of her role was unjust and crossed a line. He also highlighted the involvement of club representatives in approving recent changes.

"In terms of our disciplinary procedures, I am compelled to remind all stakeholders - including supporters - that the role of the compliance officer is to act independently and in accordance with the rule book with which she is provided," he said.

"Notwithstanding the Judicial Panel Protocol has now been in operation since 2011, misunderstanding on the remit of the compliance officer not only endures but in recent weeks the criticism of the incumbent has been unacceptable. Not only has it been personal in nature, it has also been grossly unfair.

"The role of compliance officer is to ensure that all those involved in Association Football in Scotland observe the disciplinary rules, which includes reviewing misconduct missed by match officials and to subsequently raise a notice of complaint where appropriate.

"One of the major changes made this season, agreed by all stakeholders, was to remove the burden on the compliance officer of having to decide both whether an incident was worthy of review and what the outcome of that review should be. 

"Contrary to opinion, the compliance officer does not offer any judgement on any incident.

"It is worth noting that the member clubs were emphatic in their approval of a more robust set of legal procedures to deal with on and off-field misconduct in 2011. The success of the system since its inception cannot be undervalued."

Maxwell concluded by saying that there was "a responsibility on all stakeholders to promote the best aspects of our national game and to operate collectively with its best interests at heart".

