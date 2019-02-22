Brown: Mestalla pitch perfect compared to Celtic Park

Celtic captain reveals Parkhead surface 'not up to standard' after suffering 'slight disease'.

Scott Brown enjoyed the Mestalla playing surface. SNS

Scott Brown criticised the Celtic Park pitch after enjoying the Mestalla's playing surface during the Europa League defeat by Valencia.

The Hoops, 2-0 down from the first leg, were holding their own until right-back Jeremy Toljan was sent off in the 37th minute.

The ten men remained calm and organised but were undone in the 70th minute by a goal from substitute Kevin Gameiro which gave the home side a 3-0 aggregate win.

In January, boss Brendan Rodgers revealed Celtic's new pitch has been struck down by a "slight disease", and after a gruelling 90 minutes in Spain, captain Brown made his own comparisons.

He said: "We played really well, played proper football on a proper football pitch, and until the sending off we were the better team, creating chances, and we just didn't get the ball in the back of the net.

"The first performance back at Celtic Park wasn't good enough but then again you look at the difference of the pitches.

"Their pitch was incredible and we knocked the ball about really well. Celtic Park is not so good just now.

"Hopefully our pitch gets better and we go on a good run in the league now. We spent a lot of money on the park and it is not up to the standard that we want it to be.

"We don't want AstroTurf pitches, we want proper pitches. But we need to make sure we're looking after the pitches and we have the best quality pitches for the SPFL so there is good football and it is not just kick and hope."

Celtic return to domestic matters on Sunday with a home game against Motherwell.

The Hoops are eight points clear of Rangers at the top of the Premiership but Rodgers is aware that the Steelmen are in top form, having won their last six league matches.

The former Liverpool boss said: "Motherwell are in a very good run. They are playing well and we are playing at home and also playing well, and we look forward to the challenge."