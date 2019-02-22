Kilmarnock goalkeeper's Ibrox red card overturned

Daniel Bachmann was sent off for violent conduct against Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

Daniel Bachmann: Was shown red at Ibrox. SNS

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann's red card against Rangers in the Scottish Cup has been overturned.

Bachmann was sent off for violent conduct after just 26 minutes of Wednesday night's fifth-round replay at Ibrox.

But Kilmarnock appealed the decision by referee Alan Muir and revealed on Friday that the red card had been rescinded.

The club said in a statement: "Daniel Bachmann is free to play for Killie against Livingston after the red card he received against Rangers was rescinded.

"The Killie keeper was sent off by referee Alan Muir after 26 minutes of Wednesday's Scottish Cup fifth round replay against Rangers at Ibrox following an off-the-ball incident involving Glen Kamara.

"The club successfully challenged the ruling of violent conduct this evening and Daniel can take his place in Saturday's squad."

Rangers won the cup tie 5-0.