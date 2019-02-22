Hibs boss 'can't ask for more' after 4-2 win over Dundee

Paul Heckingbottom watches side move into the top half of the Premiership.

Paul Heckingbottom was delighted with the win. SNS

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom admitted he could not ask for any more from his players after they made it two wins from two under his charge.

Marc McNulty scored twice and Florian Kamberi netted his second goal in as many games before Stevie Mallan fired home from 25 yards as Hibs beat Dundee 4-2.

They moved above St Johnstone on goal difference into the Premiership top six.

Heckingbottom said: "While we give that sort of effort and honesty and we are positive in that fashion, I will not be asking for any more, although we will pick holes in the performance in terms of how we want to improve.

"But that message is important that we play on the front foot and be positive and try to create."

There could be a sting in the tail though as television footage appeared to show McNulty kick Ryan McGowan in the face after the Australian hauled him to the ground. Referee John Beaton booked the Dundee player.

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre felt other decisions went against his side after having an early penalty claim ignored when Mark Milligan pulled McGowan and then two Kenny Miller goals disallowed after Hibs went 4-1 up.

But McIntyre admitted his team's defending was not up to scratch - Genseric Kusunga was bundled off the ball before Kamberi's opener and Dundee were caught napping as a quick throw allowed Daryl Horgan to set up McNulty to make it 2-1 before the break.

McIntyre - whose team netted through Paul McGowan and Martin Woods - said: "Individual errors have cost us and Hibs have punished us when they got their opportunities.

"We had opportunities as well but when you gift those type of goals it's always going to be hard in the match.

"Hibs are a good side, I thought they were the better side first half, their wider players caused us more problems than ours did them, because we didn't move the ball quick enough in the first period.

"But the reaction second half was excellent, we had a lot of good play, moved it far quicker, and a couple of key decisions have not gone our way.

"There's a stonewall penalty on Ryan McGowan. Thee's also the possibility of a red card in there for McNulty - when Ryan hauls him to the ground - with a flick out with the boot. The pictures are conclusive.

"Kenny's goal is onside, the first one, so there were a few things didn't go our way."