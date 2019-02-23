  • STV
  • MySTV

Premiership: Dons and Livi win, Hearts draw with Saints

STV

There were three matches played in the top flight on Saturday afternoon.

Graeme Shinnie was Aberdeen's star man.
Graeme Shinnie was Aberdeen's star man. SNS Group

Hearts 1-1 St Mirren

Hearts and St Mirren had to settle for a point each after a hard-fought battle at Tynecastle.

Hearts took the lead on 56 minutes. Olly Lee took the corner and Clevid Dikamona headed past Vaclav Hladky to score his first goal for the club.

The lead only lasted for ten minutes and St Mirren's goal was one to forget for Sean Clare. Kyle McAllister's corner failed to find a Saints player put Clare nodded it into his own net under no apparent pressure.

Neither side could find a winner, leaving the visitors happy to take a second point on the road from successive games. 

Livingston 1-0 Kilmarnock

Livingston boss Gary Holt reshuffled his pack and played Chris Erskine up front and got his reward as he hit the only goal of the afternoon but it brought frustration for a Kilmarnock side who felt they should have had more to show  for their efforts.

Kris Boyd hit the bar with a header for Killie fter 18 minutes but Livingston survuved and went on to move in front. 

Erskine gave his side the lead after 44 minutes. A long throw wasn't cleared properly and Steve Lawless put the ball into the box where Erskine collected with his back to goal before turning to smack a shot Daniel Bachmann.

Kilmarnock couldn't find a response but it wasn't for lack of trying.  Early in the second half Eamonn Brophy smacked the bar with a long-range effort. Later, when Brophy's free kick was saved by Liam Kelly, Rory McKenzie hit the bar with the rebound. 

No equaliser was to come and Livingston took their first victory of 2019.

St Johnstone 0-2 Aberdeen

Graeme Shinnie was the main man for Aberdeen as the Dons moved to within two points of second-placed Rangers. 

The midfielder scored a goal in each half to down St Johnstone and secure three points for his side.

Shinnie's first came after 14 minutes. Dominic Ball stole possession and found the Aberdeen captain, who curled a right foot shot into the far corner of the net.

With fifteen minutes to go, he hit his second of the afternoon. Collecting from Ball again, he ran into space and cracked a powerful low shot past Cammy Bell.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.