Premiership: Dons and Livi win, Hearts draw with Saints

There were three matches played in the top flight on Saturday afternoon.

Graeme Shinnie was Aberdeen's star man. SNS Group

Hearts 1-1 St Mirren

Hearts and St Mirren had to settle for a point each after a hard-fought battle at Tynecastle.

Hearts took the lead on 56 minutes. Olly Lee took the corner and Clevid Dikamona headed past Vaclav Hladky to score his first goal for the club.

The lead only lasted for ten minutes and St Mirren's goal was one to forget for Sean Clare. Kyle McAllister's corner failed to find a Saints player put Clare nodded it into his own net under no apparent pressure.

Neither side could find a winner, leaving the visitors happy to take a second point on the road from successive games.

Livingston 1-0 Kilmarnock

Livingston boss Gary Holt reshuffled his pack and played Chris Erskine up front and got his reward as he hit the only goal of the afternoon but it brought frustration for a Kilmarnock side who felt they should have had more to show for their efforts.

Kris Boyd hit the bar with a header for Killie fter 18 minutes but Livingston survuved and went on to move in front.

Erskine gave his side the lead after 44 minutes. A long throw wasn't cleared properly and Steve Lawless put the ball into the box where Erskine collected with his back to goal before turning to smack a shot Daniel Bachmann.

Kilmarnock couldn't find a response but it wasn't for lack of trying. Early in the second half Eamonn Brophy smacked the bar with a long-range effort. Later, when Brophy's free kick was saved by Liam Kelly, Rory McKenzie hit the bar with the rebound.



No equaliser was to come and Livingston took their first victory of 2019.

St Johnstone 0-2 Aberdeen

Graeme Shinnie was the main man for Aberdeen as the Dons moved to within two points of second-placed Rangers.

The midfielder scored a goal in each half to down St Johnstone and secure three points for his side.

Shinnie's first came after 14 minutes. Dominic Ball stole possession and found the Aberdeen captain, who curled a right foot shot into the far corner of the net.

With fifteen minutes to go, he hit his second of the afternoon. Collecting from Ball again, he ran into space and cracked a powerful low shot past Cammy Bell.