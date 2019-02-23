McInnes hails Shinnie as captain delivers 'big victory'

The Aberdeen boss says he hopes Shinnie decides to remain at Pittodrie.

Shinnie shone for Aberdeen. SNS Group

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes sang the praises of two-goal hero Graeme Shinnie after his star turn against St Johnstone and said he hopes his captain will choose to remain with the club.

Shinnie scored both goals as the Dons ran out 2-0 winners at McDiarmid Park, underlining his importance to McInnes's side. But the midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and his manager believes that may be affecting consistency.

He wants Shinnie to pledge his future to the club and made it clear what a bond he felt there was between player and manager.

"There are one or two games where Graeme hasn't been at his best level but he has a lot to consider and what is clear is his pride at being Aberdeen captain and he has a connection with the fans," he said.

"My connection with him is stronger than it has been with any player and I trust him. He has a lot to consider and hopefully he will continue to be an Aberdeen player."

Reflecting on the game, McInnes said: "I'm really pleased. We were disappointed last week at dropping two points and it was important we bounced back.

"I watched St Johnstone last week and I thought they were very good so we knew it would be a difficult task here. They started well but once we got the first goal we were in charge of the game.

"You are never going to get it easy here as St Johnstone are a very good side. It was another big victory for us and as the games run out we have to try to maximise our return."

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright was disappointed with the result but talked defender Jason Kerr after Scotland boss Alex McLeish took in his performance.

"We should have taken something from the game but if you make mistakes and give the ball away cheaply like we did, you're making it hard for yourselves," he said. "What we put into the game was enough to get a point at least.

"Jason was outstanding - he has been all year.

"I don't know if he'll be picked for Scotland. Alex was here and told the chairman (Steve Brown) he'd call me, which will be nice, but whatever happens happens."