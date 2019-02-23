  • STV
  • MySTV

Erskine takes plaudits after first Livingston goal

STV

The former Partick Thistle forward was praised by new boss Gary Holt.

Erskine's goal separated the sides.
Erskine's goal separated the sides. SNS Group

Manager Gary Holt praised the all-round contribution of Chris Erskine after the forward claimed his maiden goal for Livingston to fire them to their first win since mid-December. 

The January signing from Partick Thistle scored in the final minute of the first half to see off a Kilmarnock side who struck the woodwork three times.

 Erskine, who traditionally plays as an attacking midfielder, was deployed as a centre-forward and put in a man-of-the-match performance capped with his match-winning goal. 

Holt said: "Chris was excellent, as were every one of my players. They gave me a proper shift. I gave Chris a bit of stick as he gave the first two balls away. We work on our focal point not giving the ball away. 

"But, after that he clicked that he was up there on his own and needed to look after it. He ran the channels well, held the ball up and put their two centre-halves under all sorts of pressure. 

"His movement is tremendous and he takes defenders into places they don't want to go. He got us up the pitch and he proved how good a finisher he is. He is a technically gifted lad." 

Kilmarnock have not won in their last seven games but manager Steve Clarke did not use the loss of seven key players to injury or suspension as an excuse. 

He said: "I think we were in the game from the first minute to the last. I've no complaints as a coach when I look at the effort and application. 

"I thought the boys that came in did well. We were maybe just lacking a little bit of quality in the final third, but we hit the crossbar three times. 

"Everybody will look at the result and say 'Kilmarnock have gone'. We haven't gone. It's just one of those weeks that reminds you professional football is a tough game." 

Clarke also hoped the debate over the last few days on sectarianism in football following his comments made after Wednesday's defeat to Rangers at Ibrox would prove a "watershed moment". 

He added: "The reaction has been good. What we have to do now is to make sure there is action on the reaction. You hope it will be a little watershed moment and maybe it will lead to change. 

"I want to go do my job and not worry about these distractions, worries or name callings and stuff like that."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.