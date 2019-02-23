Erskine takes plaudits after first Livingston goal

The former Partick Thistle forward was praised by new boss Gary Holt.

Erskine's goal separated the sides. SNS Group

Manager Gary Holt praised the all-round contribution of Chris Erskine after the forward claimed his maiden goal for Livingston to fire them to their first win since mid-December.

The January signing from Partick Thistle scored in the final minute of the first half to see off a Kilmarnock side who struck the woodwork three times.

Erskine, who traditionally plays as an attacking midfielder, was deployed as a centre-forward and put in a man-of-the-match performance capped with his match-winning goal.

Holt said: "Chris was excellent, as were every one of my players. They gave me a proper shift. I gave Chris a bit of stick as he gave the first two balls away. We work on our focal point not giving the ball away.

"But, after that he clicked that he was up there on his own and needed to look after it. He ran the channels well, held the ball up and put their two centre-halves under all sorts of pressure.

"His movement is tremendous and he takes defenders into places they don't want to go. He got us up the pitch and he proved how good a finisher he is. He is a technically gifted lad."

Kilmarnock have not won in their last seven games but manager Steve Clarke did not use the loss of seven key players to injury or suspension as an excuse.

He said: "I think we were in the game from the first minute to the last. I've no complaints as a coach when I look at the effort and application.

"I thought the boys that came in did well. We were maybe just lacking a little bit of quality in the final third, but we hit the crossbar three times.

"Everybody will look at the result and say 'Kilmarnock have gone'. We haven't gone. It's just one of those weeks that reminds you professional football is a tough game."

Clarke also hoped the debate over the last few days on sectarianism in football following his comments made after Wednesday's defeat to Rangers at Ibrox would prove a "watershed moment".

He added: "The reaction has been good. What we have to do now is to make sure there is action on the reaction. You hope it will be a little watershed moment and maybe it will lead to change.

"I want to go do my job and not worry about these distractions, worries or name callings and stuff like that."