Rangers fans persist with Steve Clarke chants at Hamilton

Steve Clarke's appeal over sectarianism fell on deaf ears with some Rangers fans who repeated the chants that offended the Kilmarnock manager on Wednesday.

Clarke had accused the Rangers fans who called him a "Fenian b******" of living in the Dark Ages following his team's William Hill Scottish Cup defeat at Ibrox.

The former Chelsea player - who revealed he had been approached by Rangers over their managerial vacancy last year - later appeared at a media conference with his captain, Kris Boyd, to call for action and education over Scottish football's sectarian problems.

Former Rangers striker Boyd had been subjected to sectarian abuse by Celtic fans days earlier.

Rangers chairman Dave King offered a "sincere apology" to Clarke over the "unwarranted abuse" on Friday.

But Clarke was again branded a "Fenian b******" by a small section of Rangers fans during the first half of their Ladbrokes Premiership game against Hamilton on Sunday as they chanted the same "Cheer up Steve Clarke" song which he complained about in midweek.

A banner stating "Get well soon Steve Clarke" had earlier been unveiled by some visiting fans at the Hope CBD Stadium before kick-off.