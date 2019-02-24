Gerrard delighted with firepower in Morelos' absence

Rangers beat Hamilton Accies 5-0 with five different scorers.

Gerrard was pleased with his side's creativity. SNS Group

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said that he was pleased to see his side punish Hamilton in a five-goal rout despite the absence of leading scorer Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian was serving out the final game of his ban and Rangers had previously suffered setbacks without him in the side.

There was nothing lacking in the team's attacking threat on Sunday though, as Ryan Jack, Jermain Defoe, Scott Arfield, James Tavernier and Kyle Lafferty all found the net in the 5-0 victory.

"It is pleasing because at times we have been over-reliant on Alfredo," Gerrard said. "We have definitely got the quality to create goals and score goals when he's not available. That was the big positive, and the clean sheet as well.

"We were excellent first half. It's difficult at 4-0, some people mentally switch off a little bit second half so I wanted to bring the subs on to bring more energy and purpose to our play and that's what we did."

For Lafferty, the goal was his first in five months and came after he had opportunities to add to the scoreline.

"It's been coming," Gerrard said. "I think he has been a little bit unlucky at times, you see his header and the defender jumps in the way and you think 'it's not going to be again'. But he has stayed with it.

"We know he has the quality to either come in, or even when he starts, to get numbers in his game and hopefully that will do him the world of good now and he can build on that."

Defeated Accies boss Brian Rice said:

"Personally I look at myself, the way I set the team up for the first half.

"I didn't want to sit and defend, I wanted to have a go at Rangers, I wanted us to exploit any weaknesses they had, I wanted us to play on the front foot, try and get crosses, shots, anything to force them back the pitch.

"Unfortunately it didn't materialise and Rangers had us on the back foot early on.

"What disappoints me most of all is when we had the ball, not being able to look after it.

"Being brave isn't smashing someone, being brave is saying 'give me the ball with someone on me and I'll look after it and make a proper pass'. We never had that, Rangers got the ball back far too easily."