Rodgers unhappy with Motherwell's goal from throw-in

Andy Coyle

The Celtic boss was critical of Motherwell striker James Scott.

Rodgers was unhappy with Scott's actions.
SNS Group

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers criticised Motherwell's James Scott for his role in a controversial goal as the hosts won 4-1 in the Premiership match at Parkhead.

Scott Sinclair and Odsonne Edouard had given the champions a 2-0 lead but after the break Motherwell pulled a goal back in unusual circumstances.

Celtic expected to be given the ball back from a throw-in but Scott, who was making his first start for Motherwell, raced in on goal and had a shot saved by Scott Bain before Gboly Ariyibi swept in the rebound.

Rodgers didn't accept the 18-year-old's inexperience as an excuse, pointing at one of his own young players as a comparison.

"He is old enough to play and start," the Celtic boss said. "Ewan Henderson is a kid as well. He knows exactly what he is doing, he has played in football games before.

"He will learn from that, of course I am disappointed for him because he is making his first start.

"But there is no excuse. I am disappointed for my players because we have kept clean sheets, we are domestically very focused on our defending and that is a goal against our work but more importantly goes against the ethics of the game and that is the disappointment."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson defended his player. 

"I think he just got caught up in it," he said. "He is a young boy, living his dream, playing football and on £200 a week. 

"Jesus. He has made a mistake.

"He didn't know what to say, he is dumbfounded and he has taken a lot of stick for it. He made a mistake and we will forgive him for that.

"The problem is that is going to deflect from that really good performance."

Rodgers  suggested that the right thing to do would have been to allow his side a goal after the restart.

He said: "I think Motherwell had an opportunity then to do something in the spirit of the game but chose not to and went on and were pressing for the equaliser.

"I didn't ask, that's Stephen's job as a leader, to initiate that. They were happy enough to push on and give themselves a chance in the game.

"Referees get criticised a lot up here but you have to shine a light into the players at Motherwell, it was a real disappointing act on a sporting field."

Following news that Leicester had sacked Claude Puel and that Rodgers was bookmakers' favourite to be the next manager at the King Power Stadium, the Celtic boss played down any speculation.

Rodgers said: "I was asked before the game on it and my position hasn't changed. Since I have been here there has always been that (speculation), my focus was on Celtic and the players."

Robinsongave an update on two players injured in the game. He said that Tom Aldred has "seven or eight stitches in his head" and Carl McHugh, who was taken off on a stretcher with concussion had been unconscious.

He said: "Carl was knocked out cold and he will obviously be concussed.

"I don't think you will write about the small section of fans that cheered when he went off on a stretcher with oxygen. But a large amount of the Celtic fans clapped him off, make a note of that."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.