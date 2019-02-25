  • STV
  • MySTV

Motherwell players should be embarrassed, blasts Bain

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Celtic goalkeeper saw his run of clean sheets come to an end in controversial fashion.

Anger: Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain was left furious by Motherwell's goal.
Anger: Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain was left furious by Motherwell's goal. SNS

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain said Motherwell players should have been "embarrassed" waking up on Monday after their controversial goal in the champions' 4-1 Premiership win.

Scott Sinclair and Odsonne Edouard had given the hosts a 2-0 lead but after the break Motherwell pulled a goal back in unusual circumstances.

Celtic expected to be given the ball back from a throw-in but James Scott, making his first start for Motherwell, raced in on goal and had a shot saved by Bain before Gboly Ariyibi swept in the rebound.

The Steelmen's strike ended Bain's run of clean sheets since replacing Craig Gordon between the sticks for the Hoops and left the shot-stopper furious.

He said: "I've never seen anything like it, I'd be embarrassed today if I was them waking up.

"They had the chance to rectify the situation and let us score, they would get plaudits for acting like that, but it was really disappointing.

"It was discussed heatedly that you just don't do that in the game.

"One of their players got a head knock in the first half and we played the ball back to them, we do that in any game.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1435792-rodgers-unhappy-with-motherwell-s-goal-from-throw-in/ | default

"It's something I've never seen before and I'd honestly be embarrassed if I was one of them waking up this morning to get a goal like that.

"We just move on and start the run of clean sheets again hopefully."

Bain added: "I thought he was surely just going to pass the ball back to me but he just kept coming and coming.

"To take the shot on and then their player to follow it up and score, it's embarrassing.

"They weren't looking like scoring any other way in the game. I enjoyed the third and fourth goals, I'm not going to lie."

'With a top manager there will always be speculation.'
Bain on Rodgers' Leicester link

Manager Brendan Rodgers has been linked with Leicester City after the Premier League outfit sacked Claude Puel on Sunday.

Bain said he understands why the Northern Irish boss will be a wanted-man, but insisted the Hoops squad are firmly focused on on-pitch matters in the coming weeks.

He added: "With a top manager there will always be speculation. We would love him to be here, there is nothing much we can do but we would love him to stay.

"He fills us with confidence and the style of football is so attractive, he is very important for the club."

Bain continued: "We have a big game on Wednesday, every day is business as usual as you say.

"We have a group of players who have shown how focused they are over the last coupled of years, it won't distract us from our job."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.