Motherwell players should be embarrassed, blasts Bain

The Celtic goalkeeper saw his run of clean sheets come to an end in controversial fashion.

Anger: Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain was left furious by Motherwell's goal. SNS

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain said Motherwell players should have been "embarrassed" waking up on Monday after their controversial goal in the champions' 4-1 Premiership win.

Scott Sinclair and Odsonne Edouard had given the hosts a 2-0 lead but after the break Motherwell pulled a goal back in unusual circumstances.

Celtic expected to be given the ball back from a throw-in but James Scott, making his first start for Motherwell, raced in on goal and had a shot saved by Bain before Gboly Ariyibi swept in the rebound.

The Steelmen's strike ended Bain's run of clean sheets since replacing Craig Gordon between the sticks for the Hoops and left the shot-stopper furious.

He said: "I've never seen anything like it, I'd be embarrassed today if I was them waking up.

"They had the chance to rectify the situation and let us score, they would get plaudits for acting like that, but it was really disappointing.

"It was discussed heatedly that you just don't do that in the game.

"One of their players got a head knock in the first half and we played the ball back to them, we do that in any game.

"It's something I've never seen before and I'd honestly be embarrassed if I was one of them waking up this morning to get a goal like that.

"We just move on and start the run of clean sheets again hopefully."

Bain added: "I thought he was surely just going to pass the ball back to me but he just kept coming and coming.

"To take the shot on and then their player to follow it up and score, it's embarrassing.

"They weren't looking like scoring any other way in the game. I enjoyed the third and fourth goals, I'm not going to lie."

'With a top manager there will always be speculation.' Bain on Rodgers' Leicester link

Manager Brendan Rodgers has been linked with Leicester City after the Premier League outfit sacked Claude Puel on Sunday.

Bain said he understands why the Northern Irish boss will be a wanted-man, but insisted the Hoops squad are firmly focused on on-pitch matters in the coming weeks.

He added: "With a top manager there will always be speculation. We would love him to be here, there is nothing much we can do but we would love him to stay.

"He fills us with confidence and the style of football is so attractive, he is very important for the club."

Bain continued: "We have a big game on Wednesday, every day is business as usual as you say.

"We have a group of players who have shown how focused they are over the last coupled of years, it won't distract us from our job."