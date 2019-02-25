Weir: Cup win can be defining moment for Gerrard's Rangers

Davie Weir believes winning a trophy this season would prove defining for Steven Gerrard.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6006737071001-web-sport-weir.jpg" />

Former Rangers captain David Weir believes Scottish Cup success would prove a defining moment in Steven Gerrard's Ibrox tenure.

The Light Blues are eight points behind leaders Celtic in the Premiership as they prepare to face Dundee at Ibrox on Wednesday.

After that, attention turns to a cup quarter-final clash with rivals Aberdeen at Pittodrie - a fixture Weir said could prove pivotal early in Gerrard's spell in Govan.

He said: "At Rangers, the next game is always the most important.

"Win the next game and the picture changes.

"If Rangers win at Aberdeen, the picture is rosier, if they lose, it is crisis and I'm sure Steven understands that.

"It can be season-defining, if Rangers win this game and get a trophy in the cabinet it can help build momentum going forward.

"Ideally, winning leagues is what Rangers are all about and is where the focus lies but a cup can go a long way towards helping that.

"It is very black and white in terms of what is success and what is failure for Rangers and Celtic, that is the reality of life in Glasgow."

Kilmarnock boss Clarke accused the Rangers fans who called him a "Fenian b******" of living in the Dark Ages following his team's cup defeat at Ibrox.

Having also plied his trade on both sides of the border, Weir said he acutely understands Clarke's frustration.

The ex-Light Blues skipper believes education is key to solving the problem going forward.

"Steve spoke very well, I understand a lot of what he said," he said.

"I have done something similar in terms of having played down south and then come back up here.

"You see the problems in Scotland but you also see good things.

"Undoubtedly sectarianism is within our society and manifests itself at football, it is something we need to be better at.

"Every football club has its own issues, it is just how we deal with them.

"That is one of Scotlands. I think education is the best way to deal with it.

"The clubs have publicly said they don't condone it, it is how they react to the next examples that wil set the tone."