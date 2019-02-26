Brendan Rodgers to leave Celtic for Leicester City job

Neil Lennon could return to Celtic as interim boss until the end of the season.

Brendan Rodgers has won seven trophies at Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is set to quit the club to become manager of Leicester City.

Rodgers has been at Parkhead since 2016 and led the club to back-to-back trebles.

English Premier League side Leicester City sacked Claude Puel on Sunday following a 4-1 defeat to Crystal Palace the previous day.

They made an official approach to Celtic on Monday and expect to appoint Rodgers and his backroom team of Chris Davies and Kolo Toure shortly.

Celtic's first-team squad have been told to attend a meeting at the club's training base today.

STV News understands former manager Neil Lennon is interested in a return to Celtic and could be appointed interim boss until the end of the season.

Rodgers' departure comes as Celtic face two trips to Edinburgh in four days, facing Hearts in the Premiership on Wednesday night and Hibs in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

He joined Celtic after spells managing Liverpool, Swansea City and Reading, replacing Ronny Deila at Parkhead.

The Northern Irishman has won every available domestic trophy since arriving in Scotland, including this season's League Cup.

He also guided Celtic into the group stage of the Champions League in his first two seasons.

More to follow...