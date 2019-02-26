Gerrard not surprised by Rodgers' move to Leicester

The Rangers manager believes the lure of England's top flight was too strong to turn down.

SNS Group

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard isn't surprised by the timing of Brendan Rodgers' decision to quit Celtic for Leicester City.

Gerrard believes the lure of managing again in the English top flight proved too much for ex-Liverpool boss Rodgers to turn down.

Following the sacking of Claude Puel, the Foxes made an official approach for the Celtic manager on Monday.

The Northern Irishman's assistants Chris Davies and Kolo Toure are also expected to move south.

Speaking ahead of Rangers' league match against Dundee tomorrow night, Gerrard - who was Rodgers' captain at Liverpool - understands why Leicester is an attractive proposition.

Gerrard said: "I've just been made aware that he [Rodgers] is in talks with Leicester.

"We'll keep an eye on it and see how it pans out across the road."

Asked if the lure of the Premier League was too good to turn down, the Ibrox boss said: "It seems so, otherwise he would have declined the opportunity to speak to Leicester."

And on the timing of Rodgers' departure, Gerrard said he was not surprised.

He said: "Not really, because these things happen. Brendan has done ever so well at Celtic over the last few years so it's no surprise that other clubs are watching him and want to acquire his services, because he has done a very good job.

"Obviously I've worked with Brendan so I know he is a very good coach.

"Leicester have obviously decided to move Claude Puel on, so there's no surprise in terms of the timing. Sometimes you can't control that."