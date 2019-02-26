  • STV
Steve Clarke tells Rangers fans 'it's not me that's sick'

STV

Kilmarnock manager responds to banner held up before Rangers' 5-0 win over Hamilton.

Rangers fans display their banner on Sunday.
Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has responded to Rangers fans who had a message for him on a banner at Hamilton on Sunday.

Clarke had accused the Gers supporters who called him a "F****n b******" of living in the Dark Ages following his team's Scottish Cup defeat at Ibrox last week.

A banner stating 'Get well soon Steve Clarke' was unveiled by some visiting fans before Rangers' 5-0 win over Hamilton at the weekend.

And ahead of Kilmarnock's Premiership clash with Motherwell at Rugby Park on Wednesday, Clarke said: "I appreciate their concern.

"But it's not me that's sick. I'm not sick."

Meanwhile, Clarke is looking for his side to get back on track against Stephen Robinson's side.

The Ayrshire side have not won in seven matches, losing their last three to sit in fourth place in the table.

However, the former West Brom boss is confident results will turn back in their favour if performances remain at the same "pretty consistent and good" level.

Steve Clarke has been vocal about abuse received from fans.
He said: "The only time we suffered badly was the game when the referee decides we should play 70 minutes or so with ten men (5-0 defeat to Rangers), apart from that we were good.

"Even in the game with ten men I thought until the last ten minutes when we were visibly tired, I thought we were fine, competitive.

"I have no complaints about the attitude and personality of these players.

"Obviously the results have been disappointing since we beat Rangers here in the league.

"But we have had a really tough run of fixture and we are still in the middle of it, with Motherwell tomorrow.

"Since the winter break Stephen has changed his team a little bit, he has changed the style of the team and they have been good.

"The points will come, if we stay at the same level of performance the results will follow."

