Robinson slams 'hypocrisy' after Motherwell goal fallout

The Fir Park boss has hit back at the criticism of his team's controversial goal at Celtic Park.

Focus: Robinson says his full focus is on Kilmarnock. SNS

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson said the fallout to his side's Celtic Park goal shows that the "hypocrisy of sport is laughable".

The Steelmen pulled a goal back in unusual circumstances during the 4-1 loss when, with Celtic expecting to receive the ball back from a throw-in, James Scott raced in on goal and had a shot saved by Scott Bain before Gboly Ariyibi swept in the rebound.

Celtic keeper Bain blasted the Steelmen's "embarassing" conduct on Monday.

Robinson, however, said he isn't interested in what Bain has to say as he is fully focused on Motherwell's upcoming fixture against Kilmarnock.

"In truth, I don't listen to it," he said. "I didn't hear what Scott Bain said, I'm not really too interested in what Scott Bain said, to be honest, it doesn't bother me.

"It won't have any affect on us. Let me say one thing, the hypocrisy in sport is laughable.

"We have a massive game against Killie to try and get into the top six, that's what matters to me.

"That game has gone, Brendan has left, they got the points, it's gone. All I will say is the hypocrisy in sport is laughable."

Carl McHugh has been cleared of head and neck injuries after the Motherwell defender was stretchered off during the Celtic match.

Robinson said McHugh will be absent for a couple of weeks as he recovers from concussion.

He added: "Carl is OK, for the fourth time this season he has been knocked out so it was a real concern for us.

"He won't play for a couple of weeks, hopefully he will be OK.

"He was scared after the game, he was completely knocked out and in a neck brace for four hours.

"Our medical staff and the medical staff at Celtic were fantastic. In terms of playing, he won't be right until he passes the concussion protocol."