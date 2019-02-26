  • STV
Gerrard: Bargain fee for Kamara was money well spent

STV

Steven Gerrard says Rangers bagged a bargain by signing 'top player' Glen Kamara.

Bargain: Gerrard has hailed Kamara's impact on Rangers. SNS

Steven Gerrard reckons the "bargain" £50,000 fee Rangers splashed out for Glen Kamara is already looking like money well spent.

The Finland international was due to move to Ibrox this summer after signing a pre-contract.

But the Light Blues pushed through a last-minute deal for the knock-down five-figure fee to seal his January switch from Dundee.

Gerrard believes Kamara has begun repaying that meagre sum already, after the former Arsenal youngster impressed on his first three starts against St Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Hamilton.

And the Rangers manager expects him to continue proving his worth as the season goes on.

"I know it's a bargain," said Gerrard. "He's a top player.

"He's been schooled very well at Arsenal.

"Neil McCann also did an excellent job to take him to the next level while he was at Dundee.

"He fell out of favour with the current manager at Dundee but thankfully we got him in the door earlier than expected and we're benefiting from that right now."

Kamara was sidelined by Dens Park boss Jim McIntyre after signalling his intention to join Rangers at the end of the season.

The Dundee manager then granted permission for the 23-year-old to make an immediate switch after insisting it was "best for all parties".

But Gerrard - who confirmed Kamara would start against his old side when they visit Ibrox on Wednesday night - shrugged off suggestions the midfielder would be extra fired up for the clash.

He said: "Glen has got a point to prove every time he pulls on a Rangers shirt. I don't think that's magnified just because he's playing against his previous team.

"He's spoken well about Dundee and his time there but I'm sure he's looking forward to the fixture.

"He's playing tomorrow. He just needs to go out and do what he's been doing since he's broken into the team, which is playing at a very high level."

Rangers were frustrated by the Dark Blues the last time they met as they were held to a 1-1 draw on Tayside.

Andy Halliday fired home a stunning free-kick to cancel out Kenny Miller's opener but Gerrard confirmed he had a tough decision to make on whether to select the left-back this time.

"Andy's got a tight groin," he revealed. "I know he wants to be available tomorrow but I've got to make a sensible decision for Andy.

"I might have to take the decision out of his hands as Andy would play with three or four injuries, that's the character of the man.

"The December game with Dundee was very frustrating. It's still a result that to this day doesn't really sit too well for us.

"We huffed and puffed. We had all the ball without any real success in the final third. We also scored a legitimate goal that wasn't given, so it was a frustrating afternoon.

"We'll show Dundee the respect they deserve. We'll expect it to be tough but we're going in with good form and confidence after two 5-0 victories against Killie and Hamilton.

"I'd like to think we're riding the crest of a wave. The reaction from the St Johnstone draw last week has been really positive."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.