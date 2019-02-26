Managers: Rodgers departure 'big loss to Scottish football'

The Celtic boss is on the verge of becoming the new Leicester City boss.

Move: Rodgers is in talks with Leicester. SNS

Brendan Rodgers is on the verge of leaving Celtic to become Leicester City boss, and Premiership managers have offered their reaction.

Hearts boss Craig Levein says he'll be "sad" to see the Northern Irishman depart Scottish football, but believes Rodgers will thrive at his former club Leicester.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says it is no surprise Leicester are interested in Rodgers given the "remarkable job" he has performed at Celtic.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says Rodgers' departure will be a "big loss" to football in this country.

Levein 'sad' to see Rodgers go

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6007147233001-web-sport-levein-wide.jpg" />

He said: "I don't know Brendan's thought process but I know he was very good for Celtic.

"He's on the brink of doing something spectacular but I don't know his motivation.

"He's a very good manager, he was close to winning the Premier League with Liverpool and has carried on that good work with Celtic.

"I'm sure he'll do very well at Leicester if he goes.

"In some ways I'll be sad to see him go, he has been good for the game up here.

"But things change, time moves on and he has decided he needs a new challenge."

McInnes praises Rodgers' 'remarkable' work at Celtic

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6007180031001-mcinnes-on-rodgers.jpg" />

"A good football person," said McInnes. "He has done a remarkable job at Celtic.

"He has made the players there better and done the job asked of a Celtic manager, to win trophies and develop talent.

"It's no real surprise there has been interest in him before and interest now.

"He has been very good for Celtic and Scottish football.

"If he does leave, while we'd be disappointed to lose such a high-calibre manager, he is his own man with his own decisions to make."

Robinson: Rodgers departure a big loss

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6007153358001-web-sport-robinson-b.jpg" />

He said: "He's an exceptionally good manager and he has been very good to me.

"When I was having difficult times he was the first the first person to pick up the phone.

"I have the utmost respect for him, I think it's a big loss to Scottish football.

"When you win the trophies he has won, it has to be good for the game to have managers like that in the game."

Gerrard not surprised