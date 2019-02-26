  • STV
Domestic domination wasn't enough for 'box office' Brendan

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

We look at the reasons why Brendan Rodgers is calling time on his spell as Celtic manager.

Brendan Rodgers is set to leave Celtic.
Brendan Rodgers is set to leave Celtic.

June 1, 2000 - Martin O'Neill decided the lure of managing Celtic was a bigger pull than staying in England's top flight with Leicester City.

Fast forward nearly 20 years and we have a role reversal - the opportunity for Brendan Rodgers to once again operate in the richest league in the world is a bigger pull than going for an unprecedented triple treble.

The early indications were the Foxes may have waited until the summer to appoint Claude Puel's successor, but the narrative changed quickly. Very quickly.

Am I surprised Rodgers has gone at this stage of the season? Yes and no.

Yes, because he's on track to achieve what no manager has done in Scotland's top flight - win all the domestic trophies for three consecutive seasons.

No, because there have been signs for a number of months that the 46-year-old's ambitions were not being matched and an apparent distance between himself and the Celtic hierarchy.

Whether it was Rodgers keeping an arm's length between himself and Celtic's transfer activity (his lack of involvement in deals for Daniel Arzani and Maryan Shved, for example) or on the odd occasion referring to Peter Lawwell as 'the chief executive', rather than Peter... all didn't seem hunky dory.

Peter Lawwell: Questions over relationship with Rodgers.
Peter Lawwell: Questions over relationship with Rodgers.

There was also a growing feeling that the man who came oh so close to ending Liverpool's wait for the English league title was destined to return south should a tempting proposition be tabled.

In his 33 months in Glasgow's east end, his record on the domestic front is unblemished. The league was won by 30 points in an invincible season, then by nine and he leaves with an eight-point advantage over Rangers in this year's Premiership.

No Scottish side beat his Celtic team in cup competition.

European ambition

Champions League group stages were reached twice and European football was staged at Celtic Park after Christmas three seasons in a row.

But when Celtic got in the ring with Europe's heavyweights they often took a battering. This season, Celtic's failings in Europe were more acute - after failing to secure a seat at Europe's top table.

And that, surely, was a burning issue for the Northern Irishman.

His ambitions are to not only qualify, but to compete at this level. To do so, he needs top drawer players.

When shaping the team to his liking, Rodgers was backed beyond the wildest dreams of most of his direct competitors in Scotland, but found himself dealing in a wildly different market to the one he was accustomed to in his previous job.

Neil Lennon: Set for return to Celtic.
Neil Lennon: Set for return to Celtic.

Title race back on?

Rodgers' departure also offers Rangers a chink of light in a title race which many of us thought was all but over after Scott Brown's dramatic winner at Rugby Park nine days ago.

The champions have a healthy lead at the summit, but how the Celtic players react will be key.

Neil Lennon is set to get another stint in the Parkhead dugout, possibly until the summer. His first match in charge could be against Hibernian in the Scottish Cup this weekend - a club he left just a month ago.

Steve Clarke is also believed to have his admirers in the corridors of power at Celtic Park.

Rebuilding job

Whoever succeeds Rodgers on a permanent basis will have a major rebuilding job on their hands.

Loanees Jeremy Toljan, Timothy Weah, Oliver Burke and Filip Benkovic are due to return to their parent clubs.

Add to that, Dedryck Boyata, Mikael Lustig, Christian Gamboa, Emilio Izaguirre and Dorus de Vries will all be out of contract.

When Lennon was installed as permanent manager of Celtic in 2010, he famously vowed to "bring the thunder back" to the stadium.

Dedryck Boyata will be out of contract in the summer.
Dedryck Boyata will be out of contract in the summer.

His successor Ronny Deila pledged "the best attacking, exciting and entertaining football" that he could bring.

Brendan Rodgers delivered both and brought the intangible rise in status and excitement that is most easily described as "box office" in his 33 months in Glasgow.

He leaves behind an incredible trophy haul for a relatively short space of time and a track record anyone would be hard pressed to follow.

