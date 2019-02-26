Neil Lennon back at Celtic to replace Brendan Rodgers

Lennon will take interim charge of the club after Rodgers agreed deal with Leicester City.

Neil Lennon will replace Brendan Rodgers at Celtic. SNS

Neil Lennon will be appointed interim manager of Celtic after Brendan Rodgers agreed a deal to take charge of Leicester City.

Lennon, 47, returns to Celtic Park following a successful spell from 2010-2014, just weeks after he left his role as head coach of Hibs.

He faces a return to Easter Road this weekend, as Celtic take on Hibs in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Before that, they will meet Hearts at Tynecastle in the Premiership on Wednesday night.

Rodgers is set to be appointed as Leicester City's new manager following the sacking of Claude Puel at the weekend.

The 46-year-old joined Celtic in 2016 after spells managing Liverpool, Swansea City and Reading, replacing Ronny Deila at Parkhead.

The Northern Irishman has won every available domestic trophy since arriving in Scotland, including this season's League Cup.

He also guided Celtic into the group stage of the Champions League in his first two seasons.

Lennon first joined Celtic as a player in 2000 before becoming manager ten years later following the departure of Tony Mowbray.

He won successive titles in 2011, 2012 and 2013, as well as two Scottish Cups and took Celtic to the last 16 of the Champions League.

After leaving the club in 2014, he endured an ill-fated spell as manager of troubled Bolton Wanderers before a successful stint at Hibs, winning the Championship and finishing fourth in the Premiership last season.

He left Hibs in January by "mutual consent" following a suspension which lasted several days.