Neil Lennon unveiled as Celtic manager after Rodgers quits

Neil Lennon has been unveiled as Celtic boss. SNS Group

Neil Lennon has been unveiled as the interim Celtic manager after Brendan Rodgers quit to join Leicester City.

Lennon will be in the dugout at Tynecastle when the Scottish champions take on Hearts on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old then faces a return to former club Hibs in the Scottish Cup on Sunday, just weeks after he left his role as head coach.

He will work with assistant manager John Kennedy and first-team coach Damien Duff until the end of the season.

Lennon first joined Celtic as a player in 2000 before becoming manager ten years later following the departure of Tony Mowbray.

He won successive titles in 2011, 2012 and 2013, as well as two Scottish Cups and took Celtic to the last 16 of the Champions League.

After leaving the club in 2014, he endured an ill-fated spell as manager of troubled Bolton Wanderers before a successful stint at Hibs, winning the Championship and finishing fourth in the Premiership last season.

Rodgers brought a close to his trophy-laden spell in charge of the Hoops by penning a deal to take over the Foxes until the summer of 2022.

He replaces Claude Puel as manager of the Premier League club following the Frenchman's sacking on Sunday.

On his departure, Rodgers told Celtic's website: "It has been a real honour to serve the club and its supporters across the past three seasons.

"I have been a Celtic supporter all my life and the reason I came to Glasgow was to work for the club I had such love and affection for.

"From the moment I walked into Celtic Park I have been living my dream and, together with the players, staff and supporters, we have been on an amazing journey, which I will never forget."